SHC introduces health dictionary, directory

RIYADH: The Secretariat of the Saudi Health Council (SHC) is conducting a campaign to get the public familiarized with the Saudi Dictionary for Health Data and the Saudi Health Directory for standards and policies of inter-operation.

The campaign will be held in Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar, and would attract large number of health professionals in the Kingdom.

Dr. Yagoub Yousef Al-Mazrou, secretary-general of the council, said the dictionary and directory were designed to unify health and medical concepts and terminology, as well as health standards used in the sector.

The two products aim to establish a base and become a point of reference for the management of health information.

It also will ensure that the data used by the relevant parties in the health sectors and institutions receive and understand the correct way and has the right description, as a prelude to the access to an integrated environment of electronic health that will focus on the preservation, retrieval and exchange of reliable and safe health information. It will also support the gathering of health data at national level. He said the familiarization campaign for the dictionary and directory covers central, eastern and western areas of the Kingdom.

Dr. Abdullah bin Awad Al-Hariri, council’s assistant secretary-general, said the completion of the dictionary is a great achievement that will help decision making and development plans for the health sector in the Kingdom. It will benefit all health sectors and will also serve the Gulf and other Arab states as well.

The first part of the campaign includes an overview of the financial and management information of the elements of the dictionary, as well as an overview of the medical information.

The second part is about the policies and standards of inter-operation, and the demographics of patients and the associated health care, as well as about e-health privacy and security.

The third and last part focuses on sharing requests and results of the encrypted laboratory, authorization and testing policies, drugs “electronic prescriptions and e-medicine issuance,” and many other services, including exchange of medical information and testing techniques.