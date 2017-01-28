Saudi aid center sends 11 medical aid trucks to Aden

  • Search form

ADEN: Eleven trucks loaded with 279 medical supply and 25 medical equipment items arrived at Aden's Republican Hospital on Saturday, dispatched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center as part of a campaign it launched last Sunday in Riyadh to assist the brotherly Yemeni people.
The campaign was launched by Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor at King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid and Relief.
Six containers had been previously received by the Marib General Hospital Authority, containing 235 types of medical supplies.
The center delivers humanitarian assistance in coordination with local partners and UN organizations, as well as with representatives of the legitimate Yemeni government.
Al-Rabeeah reiterated a call on the UN to perform its responsibilities and urge its Yemen-based organisations to deliver humanitarian aid, stressing that the centre has its own monitoring mechanism that ensures its assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries.

