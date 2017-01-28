Hafr Al-Batin festival kicks off

HAFR Al-BATIN: Hafr Al-Batin Spring and Heritage Festival kicked off on Saturday.

The event is held on an area of 33,000 square meters, of which 7,000 square meters will be allocated for livestock and sheep shows at the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Park of city.

As part of the festival, the museum will display more than 400 rare historical pieces, including antique weapons, male and female costumes, rare utensils and materials from the old heritage house.

The Falcon Wing includes an introductory exhibition about falconry. Falcon shows will take place on daily basis at the festival. The Equestrian Wing also has an introductory exhibition about equestrianism. Live horse shows with more than 14 jockeys will also be organized on daily basis.

The Camel Wing will display more than 10 camels that will take part in a daily parade.

More than 14 government, community and charity organizations are participating in the Government Wing, offering different educational exhibitions. Special exhibitions about the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program will also be organzied. 30 documentaries will be shown to visitors in this regard.

The festival’s main hall has a huge theater that has the capacity to hold more than 2,000 visitors, and offers daily programs during the event.

Poetry sessions, discussion forums, lectures, training workshops and children-related activities will also be held at the event. The festival’s administration has allocated a popular market in Hafr Al-Batin for productive families. An entertainment complex of 2,000 square meters has been set up, where the Saudi Hawks aerobatic planes will fly during the festival.