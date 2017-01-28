Backup information center to ensure MoJ’s e-service continuity

RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has established a backup information center to ensure the continuity of its electronic services to all sectors of the ministry in case the central information center fails to operate, the ministry said.

The ministry stressed the importance of a backup information center in providing e-services to the judiciary sectors and other government agencies.

For his part, Salih Al-Miqrin, the ministry’s assistant undersecretary for information technology, said users of the MoJ’s website and other electronic services will not feel any disruption in this regard as the backup information center will automatically replace the central information center in a few minutes, if it fails to function properly. This will ensure continuity of services and meet the requirements of information seekers, he said.

Al-Miqrin said the backup center operates in a separate building containing a series of sections, including the network section which connects the two centers, a series of servers, as well as firewalls which protect the center from potential computer viruses.

Additionally, the center contains a mega storage unit of 20 terabytes, two standby generators, and coolers working in tandem to ensure cooling of the electric equipment, he said.

He said the backup center also contains a control room to monitor the performance of the center to ensure smooth running of the operations.