Bosnian-Serbian economic delegation due in KSA today

RIYADH: A joint economic delegation from Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia is to start a first unified visit to the Kingdom on Sunday.

The delegation, which includes officials from the ministries of commerce, economy and tourism, as well as a number of businessmen, is expected to discuss ways to develop cooperation between their countries and the Kingdom in investment, heritage, tourism, economy and commerce.

The Bosnian delegation is led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations Mirko Sarovic; the Serbian delegation is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic.

The delegation includes officials from the ministries of commerce and tourism, the chairman of Serbia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a number of businessmen.

In its two-day visit, the delegation will hold meetings with President of the General Commission for Tourism and National Heritage Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as with the minister of environment, water and agriculture, the minister of trade and investment and the minister of housing.

The joint delegation will also meet with the businessmen of the Saudi Chambers Council and will visit a number of landmarks in Riyadh.

The visit is the result of Prince Sultan’s keenness to initiate ties with Bosnia, and follows an official visit the prince conducted to Serbia in November 2015 at the invitation of Ljajic.