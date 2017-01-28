IDB ‘leading development partner’ for Senegal

RIYADH: The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has said Senegal is an important partner and expressed satisfaction with the leadership of the country’s president, Macky Sall.

During a visit to the African country this week, IDB vice president Mansour Mukhtar expressed satisfaction with the efforts of Senegal’s government to ensure speedy implementation of projects, according to the IDB website.

Mukhtar made the announcement when he paid a courtesy call to President Sall, who “stated that the Islamic Development Bank is the leading development partner for Senegal.”

Mukhtar, who represented IDB president Bandar Hajjar in a tour of West Africa, was in Senegal with a delegation.

Sall reportedly told Mukhtar that IDB had been supportive of Senegal by providing financing for several development projects which have had a direct impact on people’s lives.

He cited the example of the Dakar regional express railway project, for which IDB is providing 42 percent of the financing by allocating 300 million euro.

Mukhtar elaborated on the series of agreements signed with Senegal’s Finance Minister Amadou Ba. The projects, worth $92 million, focus on malaria control and eradication, Islamic microfinance and charitable endowments.