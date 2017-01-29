Putin call a ‘significant start’ to better US-Russia ties: White House

Washington: President Donald Trump’s White House hailed Saturday his call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a “significant start” to better ties between Washington and Moscow, whose relations have plunged to lows not seen since the Cold War.

During the hour-long conversation, which the White House billed as a “congratulatory call” from Putin, the pair discussed cooperation against the Daesh group.

“The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair,” a White House statement read.

“Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that after today’s call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern.”

Earlier, the Kremlin said the two had agreed to develop relations “as equals” and to establish “real coordination” against the Daesh group.

Describing it as a “positive” exchange, the Kremlin said the two leaders touched on many subjects from the Iranian nuclear deal to the Ukraine and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, the tensions on the Korean peninsula and trade relations.

The “priority” in their talks was the fight against international terrorism, and the pair spoke of their desire to meet, it added.

The US and Russian leaders had spoken for the first time by phone in November, just after the billionaire tycoon’s surprise election victory in the US.

Back then, they agreed on the need to “normalize” relations between Moscow and Washington after the tensions under then-president Barack Obama’s administration over the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.