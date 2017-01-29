  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Sinnott mounts dramatic comeback to take Myanmar Open

Sports

Sinnott mounts dramatic comeback to take Myanmar Open

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Todd Sinnott

YANGON: Asian Tour rookie Todd Sinnott staged a remarkable comeback at the Myanmar Open on Sunday, seizing the trophy with a flawless six-under-par final round that left his opponents trailing.
The 25-year-old Australian began Myanmar’s most lucrative tournament with a disastrous first two rounds at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club in Yangon, firing six balls into the water.
But he came back from the brink, storming from 40th to joint fourth on day three and then capping his turnaround with a 65 on the final day thanks to a trio of late birdies.
That left him a comfortable three shots ahead of runner-up Carlos Pigem of Spain at the close.
Sinnott had only earned his Asian Tour card two weeks earlier in Thailand.
“I knew where I was the whole day and knew what I had to do to get up with the leaders and keep pushing on,” he said in a report put out by tournament organizers.
“I feel a little bit relieved to get that first win. Excited and pretty proud as well. I’m proud with the way I played today,” he added.
Third place was jointly shared by Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines alongside K.T. Kim (65) and Im Sung-jae, both from South Korea.
Japan’s Yusaki Miyazato began the final day at the top of the table following three strong rounds. But he closed at sixth place after firing a disappointing two-over-par 73.

MORE FROM Sports

Leeds knocked out of FA Cup by non league Sutton

LONDON: Jamie Collins went from builder to hero on Sunday as his penalty secured non league Sutton...

Juve opens up four-point gap as Roma flops

ROME: Juventus's campaign for a record sixth consecutive Italian title gathered pace Sunday as...

Leeds knocked out of FA Cup by non league Sutton
Juve opens up four-point gap as Roma flops
Senegal and Mane blow it, lose to Cameroon on penalties
Wang clinches Qatar Masters in tense playoff
Sex abuse scandal is a disgrace, says Beckham
Snedeker, Rodgers tied for lead at Torrey
Opinion
More in Opinion
STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News