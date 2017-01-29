Sinnott mounts dramatic comeback to take Myanmar Open

YANGON: Asian Tour rookie Todd Sinnott staged a remarkable comeback at the Myanmar Open on Sunday, seizing the trophy with a flawless six-under-par final round that left his opponents trailing.

The 25-year-old Australian began Myanmar’s most lucrative tournament with a disastrous first two rounds at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club in Yangon, firing six balls into the water.

But he came back from the brink, storming from 40th to joint fourth on day three and then capping his turnaround with a 65 on the final day thanks to a trio of late birdies.

That left him a comfortable three shots ahead of runner-up Carlos Pigem of Spain at the close.

Sinnott had only earned his Asian Tour card two weeks earlier in Thailand.

“I knew where I was the whole day and knew what I had to do to get up with the leaders and keep pushing on,” he said in a report put out by tournament organizers.

“I feel a little bit relieved to get that first win. Excited and pretty proud as well. I’m proud with the way I played today,” he added.

Third place was jointly shared by Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines alongside K.T. Kim (65) and Im Sung-jae, both from South Korea.

Japan’s Yusaki Miyazato began the final day at the top of the table following three strong rounds. But he closed at sixth place after firing a disappointing two-over-par 73.