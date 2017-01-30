SCTH, King Abdulaziz University ink cooperation deal

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and the King Abdulaziz University recently signed an agreement for the development of cooperation programs.

Prince Sultan bin Salman, SCTH president, and Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Youbi, King Abdulaziz University rector, signed the agreement at the SCTH headquarters inside the Diplomatic Quarter.

Part of the agreement involves converting the Tourism Institute to the College of Tourism, to keep pace with major expansion in services and projects in the field.

Prince Sultan said that the King Abdulaziz University is one of the most important educational entities in the Kingdom.

He added that there are other paths of cooperation between the SCTH and the university with regard to education and training in the fields of cultural heritage, tourism, training and qualification of investors, in addition to programs of archaeological explorations. He added that discussion is afoot to establish an Architectural Heritage Center, in which the SCTH plans to cooperate with the university in research and studies related to urban heritage in areas adjacent to the Red Sea.

Prince Sultan indicated that the cooperation between the SCTH and the university aims for the “rehabilitation of investment entities in the fields of tourism and national heritage through training programs, taking advantage of the available expertise in the country.”