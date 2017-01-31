Bangladesh offers quality manpower at competitive prices

RIYADH: Bangladesh will supply quality manpower to the Kingdom at competitive prices, the country’s ambassador, Golam Moshi, announced here on Monday.

The envoy was speaking at the inauguration of the first Bangladesh job fair held in the Kingdom. The job fair attracted more than 30 local recruiting agents and senior officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

A special team headed by Mohamed Badrul Arefeen, joint secretary to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment ,and Benazir Ahamed, president of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), were present.

The event will also be held in Jeddah on Wednesday. Moshi said the Bangladesh government assures all employers in the Kingdom the quality of workers who would meet all requirements in the field of foreign manpower recruitment.

The envoy said Saudi Arabia hosts 1.6 million Bangladeshi workers.

He also said the maids who come into the Kingdom for employment are given a comprehensive orientation program at the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) in Dhaka.

“They are taught spoken Arabic, Saudi culture and the Kingdom’s social environment and how to use household appliances such as the vacuum cleaner, refrigerator, iron box, washing machine and microwave oven,” he said.

Moshi said that plans have been outlined by his mission to streamline the remittances to his country from the Kingdom. Around $3.2 billion is being remitted to Dhaka annually from the expatriate workers.

Urging the expatriates to make use of the legal channels for their remittances, he told his countrymen that they should obey the regulations of the host country to help develop the Kingdom in accordance with the Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2020.

The ambassador said the two countries maintain excellent relations.

“We are thankful to the Kingdom ably led by King Salman for standing with us in good and bad times,” he noted, pointing out that the friendship of the two countries is built on solid foundations of mutual understanding, religious and cultural bonds and strong political relations between the two countries.

“Bangladesh always attaches great importance to its relations with the government and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia. The existing bonds of friendship between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are deep-rooted and are characterized by common priorities, shared perspectives and fraternal relations.

“The fraternal relations have been further cemented by ever deepening bilateral ties in different areas including cooperation in the field of manpower. Both the countries hold identical positions on most international issues in the international arena, particularly in the issues relating to the causes of Islamic Ummah,” the envoy added.