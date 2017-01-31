3 arrested after chain of robberies

RIYADH: Three men were arrested on suspicion of committing more than 15 robberies in the Kingdom.

In one incident, the trio went to a worksite posing as security men and had snatched the valuables from the workers including cash and mobiles, according to police.

The police said the bandits robbed the workers of their valuables at gunpoint.

Following reports of similar incidents at worksites, police set up a trap to arrest the robbers, an official from the police said.

Following their arrests, the suspects admitted to the robberies in more than 15 places in various parts of the city.

After taking the suspected robbers into their custody, the police had referred case to the Bureau of Investigation and Prosecution in the Riyadh region.

Security authorities conduct regular inspections to apprehend illegal workers to curb crimes such as thefts, sorcery, employing illegal workers, brewing liquor and involvemnt in nefarious activities.

According to law enforcement officials, most crimes in the Kingdom are committed by illegal residents who have overstayed their visas.

During an amnesty period offered by the late King Abdullah, iIlegal residents were allowed to leave the Kingdom without penalties.

The Ministry of Interior had earlier advised all illegal expatriates in the Kingdom to correct their work and residency status following the end of the amnesty period on Nov. 1, 2013, or leave the country.