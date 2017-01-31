All social security beneficiaries to be listed in Citizens Account

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development announced that all beneficiaries of the social security program will automatically be included in the Citizens Account Program.

The ministry said in a statement that workers who were dropped off the social security program can register on the Citizens Account as soon as they meet all the terms of the program.

Majed Al-Osaimi, general supervisor at the ministry’s Social Development Sector, said the social security program counts beneficiaries and their dependents as a family not individuals because they are registered in the data system with the possibility of adding more dependents.

He pointed out that the head of household can log on to the gate of the Citizens Account Program and add dependents not included in the social security program.

He also said that the Citizens Account Program electronic gate is the only channel for registering data in the program.

Registration for the Citizen’s Account is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The Citizens Account Program is an important tool to achieve the targets of the national transformation program for the development of government action, and to establish the necessary infrastructure to achieve Vision 2030.

The focus of the Citizens Account Program is to protect low- and middle-income families from the consequences of the reform of the governmental subsidy system. The program also redirects allocations of families' subsidies to be fairer according to the needs of the individual or the family.

Beneficiaries files will be considered after registration is complete and the competence of families under study.

All qualified citizens to the subsidy system will be automatically registered. The subsidy payment of beneficiaries will be delivered in cash through bank transfer.