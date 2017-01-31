MiSK, SMRG renew agreement to work to help promote talented youth

RIYADH: Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) and Prince Mohammed bin Salman MiSK Foundation Monday signed a cooperation agreement stipulating the implementation of joint non-profit programs to develop the community.

The Prince said SRMG has been a strong supporter of MiSK’s programs and will continue to support its media message and its initiatives in Saudi society.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud, SRMG chairman of the Board of Directors, said the group has been the main supporter of the foundation’s programs since its establishment.

“The group is keen to consolidate its partnership with MiSK Foundation for its own impact on the community, especially among young men and women, who represent the highest percentage of the population of the Kingdom,” he said.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan said that this population category “will lead the nation in the future. The programs provided to them by MiSK Foundation brush up their talents and develop them in a way that makes them future leaders. From this perspective, the SRMG supports its programs and objectives, which are common goals.”

Bader Al-Asaker, secretary-general of the foundation, said the partnership agreement is an extension of the cooperation between the two sides in serving the nation and its young generation.

“The signing of the agreement comes within the framework of the institutional work pursued by the foundation after having adopted specific cooperation mechanisms, in accordance with the foundation development goals,” he said.

Al-Asaker highlighted the important role played by the SRMG, and said he was convinced that the agreement will contribute to MiSK programs to upgrade the development and educational process and disseminate a culture of innovation among the youth.

The agreement, which is a renewal of the previous agreement between the two parties that expired at the end of 2016, emphasizes the two sides' keenness to provide media and communication support to the initiatives and projects implemented by the foundation to disseminate knowledge and create an environment conducive to the promotion of promising young talents.

The initiatives also aim at enabling young people to launch their creations in the scientific, cultural and technological fields, in addition to promoting their leadership skills.