King Salman lends his patronage to Al-Janadriya festival

RIYADH: King Salman will lend his patronage to the National Festival for Heritage and Culture, Al-Janadriya 31, which begins on Wednesday.

The annual camel race will be held on the sidelines of the festival.

King Salman invited the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to attend the opening ceremony.

Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, minister of the National Guard and the head of the festival’s high committee, expressed appreciation for the King’s patronage of the festival, stressing that it is a source of pride for the National Guard Ministry, which is organizing the event, and all its employees.

He said that the festival is becoming institutionalized, with the support of God and the Kingdom’s citizens. The event, he said, is a symbol of the homeland’s unity and cohesion.

He welcomed Egypt’s participation in the festival as a guest of honor, saying that it is an addition to the annual national festival, which allows for a cultural exchange between the Kingdom and friendly brotherly states.

Prince Miteb expressed gratitude to the regions’ governors for their contribution to have each region presented in the best possible light.

His highness said that the festival’s cultural agenda this year includes a number of activities, such as lectures and various aspects that show the Kingdom's close-knit community and creativity in all fields.