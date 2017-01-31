  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh condemns Israeli settlements

Arab News |

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has condemned a move by Israel to approve new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The announcement last week of 2,500 new housing units in the West Bank marked one of the largest such construction drives in years, and came just days after US President Donald Trump was sworn into office.
The Cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace on Monday, said such measures are aimed to “Judaize” large parts of the West Bank, including Al-Quds, which contradicts basic principles of peace and the mandate of the international community.
Israel’s move also violates human rights and hampers efforts for restoring peace and stability in the region, the Cabinet said.
Safe zones in Syria
The Cabinet also lent support to the proposal of US President Donald Trump to create safe zones in strife-torn Syria.
Trump on Sunday spoke by telephone with King Salman, for the first time since the new president assumed office.
“King Salman informed the Cabinet of his support for the establishment of safe zones proposed by the US president and Trump’s support to the Saudi Vision 2030,” a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said on Monday.
Police raids
The Cabinet also appreciated the achievements made by the security forces in the fight against terrorism, especially the results of investigations following raids on two hideouts in Jeddah.

