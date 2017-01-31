  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 7 found guilty of robbing German churches to finance Daesh

World

7 found guilty of robbing German churches to finance Daesh

Associated Press |

Daesh militants parade through the Syrian town of Tel Abyad in this January 2014 file photo. A German court on Monday sentenced seven to prison for burglarizing churches to financially support Daesh extremists fighting in Syria. (REUTERS/Yaser Al-Khodor/file)

BERLIN: A German court has found seven men guilty of burglarizing churches to financially support Islamic extremists fighting in Syria.
Cologne’s regional court sentenced the men to between three years and 6 months, and four years and 10 months in prison for the robberies.
Judges say that there’s sufficient proof the men — aged between 24 and 37 — broke into up to five churches and other buildings between 2013 and 2014.
In Monday’s ruling, judges said it was unclear whether the funds they generated were actually used to support armed jihad and if so, to what extent.
An eighth man was sentenced to two years and 7 months for serious bodily harm.
Five defendants are German citizens, two hold German and Tunisian citizenship, and one holds German and Moroccan citizenship.

MORE FROM World

India puts 1.8 million on notice for potential tax evasion

NEW DELHI: India has put 1.8 million citizens on notice for potential tax evasion, officials said...

Philippines drugs war killings systematic, planned — Amnesty

MANILA: A wave of drugs-related killings in the Philippines appears to be “systematic, planned and...

India puts 1.8 million on notice for potential tax evasion
Philippines drugs war killings systematic, planned — Amnesty
Moroccans welcome ‘victorious return’ to African Union
Bangladesh resurrects plan to move Rohingya refugees to flooded island
Islamists protest after Pakistan holds Mumbai attacks suspect
Handwriting proves Poland’s Walesa helped secret police: prosecutors
Opinion
More in Opinion
STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News