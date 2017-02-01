German delegation, JCCI in talks to boost economic ties

JEDDAH: Senior officials of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Tuesday received a high-level German delegation headed by Christian Wulff, former president of Germany and head of the Euro-Mediterranean Economic Cooperation Organization.

The two sides discussed ways of bolstering cooperation between the two countries in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The German delegation was welcomed by JCCI vice presidents Mazen bin Mohammed Batterjee and Ziad bin Bassam Al-Bassam, board member Fahad bin Saban Salami, and Secretary General Hassan bin Ibrahim Dahlan.

They discussed the strong relationship and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy, water, technology, electrical engineering, pharmaceuticals, trade and diplomacy.

The private sector plays a pivotal role in these relations. German companies enjoy a good image in the Saudi market, with more than 400 currently involved in various projects and trade deals, with investments of more than $8 billion, according to data by the General Authority for Investment.

Batterjee noted the popularity of German products and technology in the Kingdom, and German delegation visits and contributions to exhibitions that strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations.

He said he wants increased bilateral trade, and for the private sector to organize more joint exhibitions and have frequent visits of Saudi and German trade delegations, which paint a promising future for economic relations between the two countries.

Wulff expressed German companies’ readiness to provide the expertise and technology necessary to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

He said bilateral trade had grown in recent years, and emphasized the need to promote cultural relations. He said Germany issued more than 74,000 visas to Saudi citizens in 2015.

Four memoranda of understanding were signed to promote trade relations.