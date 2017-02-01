MiSK launches initiative to train young women in leadership

RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation (MiSK) has launched an initiative to train women in leadership, enhance their leadership potential, and allow them to become positive and influential members in their workplace.

MiSK said the registration period is Feb. 1 - 11, and urged those who wish to register to visit www.misk.org.sa to complete the application and select the location where they wish to undertake the program.

It will be held eight times over six months in eight regions: Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Asir, Qassim, Hail and Al-Jouf.

The program offers comprehensive three-day training courses in each region, and includes meetings to exchange ideas and experiences.

The main sessions focus on acquiring leadership skills in the workplace, drawing inspiration and practicing leadership.

The program is part of the charity’s goal to encourage education and leadership development among youths. The program complements Saudi Vision 2030, which includes enhancing female participation and skills to contribute to national development.

The program also aims to incentivize leadership skills and apply modern methods to create a work environment concerned with leadership, strategy building and quality work.

It will offer participants a chance to understand the concept of leadership, the best ways to achieve it inside and outside the workplace, and how to work in groups and in accordance with specific plans.

The program also focuses on organizing projects and tools that encourage quality program implementation.