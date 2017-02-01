  • Search form

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon says not running for president

Agence France Presse |

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon attends a media roundtable in Seoul, South Korea, in this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo. (REUTERS)

SEOUL: Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, one of the world’s most recognized South Koreans, announced Wednesday he will not stand for the presidency of his country.

Ban returned to South Korea last month and was widely expected to run in elections due this year, but his putative candidacy ran into a series of stumbles.

“I will withdraw from politics,” he told reporters at a press conference. “I’m sorry for disappointing many people.”

