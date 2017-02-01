  • Search form

Iran’s president calls Trump a political novice over travel ban

Reuters |

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a press conference at the presidency compound in Tehran in this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo. (AP Photo)

DUBAI: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani dismissed his US counterpart Donald Trump as a political novice on Wednesday, stepping up criticism of Washington’s temporary travel ban on Iranians and citizens of six other Muslim-majority countries
“Today is not time for separating people,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.
Trump signed an order on Friday suspending the entry of people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 90 days. Admission of all refugees was halted for four months, and for Syrians indefinitely.
“He (Trump) is new to politics. He has been in a different world. It’s a totally new environment to him. It will take him a long time and will cost the United States a lot, until he learns what is happening in the world,” Rouhani added.
Iran has said it will take legal, political and reciprocal measures in response to Trump’s order.

