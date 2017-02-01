  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UAE minister says Trump travel ban not anti-Islam

Middle-East

UAE minister says Trump travel ban not anti-Islam

AFP, Reuters |

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE's minister of foreign affairs. (Reuters)

ABU DHABI: US President Donald Trump’s travel ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations is not anti-Islam, the United Arab Emirates foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, whose country is a close ally of Washington, said it was “wrong to say” that the decision by the new US administration was “directed against a particular religion.”
“The United States has made... a sovereign decision,” he said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, pointing out that it was “provisional” and did not apply to “the large majority” of the world’s Muslims.
President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on Friday singled out citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to prevent “radical Islamic terrorists” from entering the United States.
But the 90-day ban, which could still extend to other states, has exempted Muslim-majority nations associated with major attacks in the West.
Out of the 19 hijackers of planes used in the September 11, 2011 attacks on the Unites States, 15 came from Saudi Arabia, also the birthplace of Al-Qaeda founder and attack mastermind Osama Bin Laden.
The other four included the Egyptian plot leader, two Emiratis and a Lebanese.
Sheikh Abdullah also said the idea of safe zones in Syria would be welcome if they were to be temporary and for humanitarian purposes under international auspices.
But he said Abu Dhabi wanted to hear more details from Washington before subscribing to the idea.

MORE FROM Middle-East

Israel approves 3,000 new settler homes, begins dismantling wildcat outpost

JERUSALEM: Israel has unveiled plans for 3,000 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West...

Israel evicts Jewish settlers from wildcat West Bank outpost

AMONA, Palestinian Territories: Israeli police began evicting dozens of hard-line Jewish settlers...

Israel approves 3,000 new settler homes, begins dismantling wildcat outpost
Israel evicts Jewish settlers from wildcat West Bank outpost
UAE minister says Trump travel ban not anti-Islam
Iran confirms new missile test, says not against nuclear deal
Iran’s ballistic missile launch a test for Trump
Yemen Cabinet, UN envoy condemn Houthi attack
Opinion
More in Opinion
STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News