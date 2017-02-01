  • Search form

Middle-East

Turkish policeman tries to kill self at Istanbul hospital, causes panic

Associated Press |

Emergency services stand outside Istanbul's Cerrahpasa hospital on Wednesday after an armed police officer receiving psychiatric treatment barricaded himself into a room and attempted to commit suicide. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ISTANBUL: A Turkish hospital official says an armed police officer receiving psychiatric treatment at an Istanbul hospital barricaded himself into a room and attempted to commit suicide on Wednesday, causing panic.
Earlier, Turkish media reports said the man had taken doctors and other staff hostage at Istanbul’s Cerrahpasa hospital. But the hospital spokesman, shown on Dogan news agency video, says all staff have been evacuated from the psychiatry unit and police negotiators are trying to persuade the man not to kill himself.
The hospital official who spoke to reporters outside the hospital was not immediately identified.

