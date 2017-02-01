  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Grace Kelly home to reopen in 2018

Offbeat

Grace Kelly home to reopen in 2018

AP |

Grace Kelly

PHILADELPHIA: Prince Albert of Monaco said the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Grace Kelly, will reopen to the public next year or earlier.
Albert told People magazine that the Philadelphia home he purchased last year for $754,000 will house regional offices for the Princess Grace Foundation and a US extension of Monaco’s Princess Grace Irish Library. It will also be made available for public events once it is renovated.
Albert says that since the home sits in a residential neighborhood, “it won’t be exclusively a museum.”
Albert visited the home in October. His mother accepted a marriage proposal from his father, Prince Rainier III, in 1955.
The home was built in 1935 by Kelly’s father, John B. Kelly. He was a three-time Olympic gold medal-winning rower in the 1920s.

MORE FROM Offbeat

Grace Kelly home to reopen in 2018

PHILADELPHIA: Prince Albert of Monaco said the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Grace...

Hollywood unions slam Trump on immigration

LOS ANGELES: Two of the most influential unions in US filmmaking spoke out Tuesday to denounce...

Grace Kelly home to reopen in 2018
Hollywood unions slam Trump on immigration
Iranian-Swedish actress vows to travel to Oscars
Kuwaitis seek roots in upmarket tents under the stars
Johnny Depp almost ruined by lavish spending: lawsuit
Emma Watson romances ‘Beast’ in new Disney trailer
Opinion
More in Opinion
STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News