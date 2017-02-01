Kingdom, Japan to step up economic cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan have agreed to exchange information and technical expertise to promote new areas of economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Representatives of the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME) and key officials of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) held talks to explore new areas of cooperation in trade and investment.

CSC Secretary General Dr. Saud Al-Mishari and JCCME Executive Director Yoshiki Suzuki led the talks.

Welcoming the Japanese team, Al-Mishari said Saudi Arabia is the most important supplier of crude oil to Japan, which has become the Kingdom’s main partner in trade and investment.

“We hope to strengthen economic relations toward achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.

Suzuki said Japan is interested in greater trade and investment, which would be of mutual interest. He added that exchanging information and technical expertise is vital for developing bilateral relations, which were established in 1955.

The visit to Japan by Saudi Defense and Aviation Minister Prince Sultan in 1960 marked the beginning of visits by dignitaries of both nations.

Last September, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman went on an official visit to Tokyo, boosting the already-strong ties between the two countries.