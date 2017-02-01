Border Guard to take part in Janadriya festival

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Border Guard said it was ready to take part in the National Festival for Heritage and Culture Janadriya Festival. The Guard will provide visitors with information about its duties and their technical expertise since the foundation of the directorate.

Border Guard spokesman Marine Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said the Border Guard works in accordance with the directives of Mohammed bin Naif, crown prince, deputy prime minister and Interior minister and under direct supervision of Director Gen. Awad bin Eid Al-Balawi.

The directorate’s participation aims to contribute to informing the new generation of the Kingdom’s developments in various fields, and to highlight the important role of the security sectors and its members’ achievements at local and international levels.

Al-Harbi said that Janadriya headquarters of the General Directorate of Border Guard has several corners that display images and collectibles that tell the story and history of the Border Guard. The exhibit also show its development projects and the latest technologies employed to maintain the security of the Kingdom’s borders. The display also raises awareness about maritime safety.

The Border Guards also dedicated a corner to display pictures and information about the men who gave their lives for their country. It also displays items used by the medical corps, items of clothing, vintage weapons, a corner dedicated to the Special Naval Forces — Mohammed bin Naif Academy of Marine Science and Security Studies, and space for old and modern cars.