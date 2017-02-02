  • Search form

Middle-East

Khamenei adviser belittles US threat over Iran missile test — Fars

Reuters |

Iran President Hassan Rouhani (2rd-L) and Defenae Minister Hossein Dehghan (L) stand next to the new Bavar 373 missile defense system in Tehran on August 21, 2016. Iran on Wednesday admitted conducting another missile test. (AFP file photo)

ANKARA, Turkey: A top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday said Iran will not yield to US threats over a recent ballistic missile test that was aimed at limiting its defense capabilities.
“This is not the first time that an inexperienced person (US President Donald Trump) has threatened Iran ... the American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless,” Ali Akbar Velayati said.
“Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself,” he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

