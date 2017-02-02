  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar Buddhist monk muzzled after murder of Muslim lawyer

World

Myanmar Buddhist monk muzzled after murder of Muslim lawyer

Agence France Presse |

Supporters carry the coffin of assassinated Muslim lawyer Ko Ni in Yangon during his funeral on January 30, 2017. (REUTERS/Mg Nyi Nyi/File photo)

YANGON: A Myanmar Buddhist monk known for scathing anti-Islam tirades has been barred from speaking at an event after the the murder of a top Muslim lawyer, a killing that has rattled a nation bristling with religious tension.
Ko Ni, a respected legal adviser to the ruling National League for Democracy, was shot in the head on Sunday afternoon as he waited outside Yangon airport while holding his grandson.
While assassinations of political figures in Yangon are rare, Buddhist-majority Myanmar has suffered bouts of sectarian violence in recent years.
The unrest has been partially blamed on anti-Muslim rhetoric spread by a radical wing of Buddhist monks.
An official from the southern city of Pathein said Thursday that local authorities canceled an event due to be held this week by the movement’s leader Wirathu, a monk once dubbed the “face of Buddhist terror” for his vitriolic anti-Muslim sermons.
“The preaching event by U Wirathu is banned because of security reasons at this moment,” a regional government official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.
Director of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture Aung San Win also told AFP the government was trying to restrict “writing that could incite tension over the assassination of NLD party legal adviser U Ko Ni.”
The ministry warned of fake news circulating on social media aimed at “destroying the stability of the state using harsh words that could lead to religious conflicts.”
Ko Ni was a rare voice for religious pluralism and his killing has sent shock waves through Myanmar’s already hard-pressed Muslim community.
The 63-year-old also criticized the military’s lingering grip on power over the new civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, which has described his death as a political assassination.
His death comes amid soaring tensions between Buddhists and Muslims, which make up about five percent of Myanmar’s population, after the army launched a deadly crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority in northern Rakhine.
The military say they are hunting Rohingya “terrorists” who carried out raids on police border posts in October.
But escapees in Bangladesh, where almost 70,000 have fled, claim the military is raping, torturing and killing Muslims in a campaign rights groups say could amount to crimes against humanity.

MORE FROM World

‘Dumb deal’ drags Australia-US ties to new low

SYDNEY: US President Donald Trump labeled a refugee swap deal with Australia “dumb” on Thursday...

US judge orders Trump administration to allow entry to immigrant visa holders

LOS ANGELES: A federal judge in Los Angeles has ruled President Donald Trump’s administration must...

‘Dumb deal’ drags Australia-US ties to new low
US judge orders Trump administration to allow entry to immigrant visa holders
Faced with blackouts, Pakistan’s largest public park goes solar
On eve of state polls, Modi looks to clean up campaign funding
Congo at crossroads as opposition chief Tshisekedi dies
Myanmar police arrest 2nd suspect in lawyer’s assassination
Opinion
More in Opinion
STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News