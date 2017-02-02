The first Butcher Shop & Grill, in the heart of Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg, is the chain’s flagship branch. For over 20 years, the unmatchable steakhouse has been a landmark on South Africa’s culinary landscape — and now it is in Jeddah to steal the show. Being a family business, handed down over three generations, it is famed globally for its quality produce, extensive menu, separate butchery and deli, and 800 passionate staff.

Here in Jeddah, the managers are committed to the values that made the South African restaurant famous — top-quality meat and impeccable service — in order to make the dining experience truly memorable. The Butcher Shop & Grill incorporates an innovative walk-up butchery counter for patrons who can select their own type, cut and size of meat. It aims at global hospitality standards and marketing.

Regional and international tourists, and local regulars, flood into the Butcher Shop & Grill, where they find friendly expertise, service, quality and taste. It is where you will find magnificent meat, chicken, fish and seafood.

Manager Arkaan Alemah helped us choose our own style of meat. We chatted to one of the well-trained specialist butchers and placed our order for a leg of lamb, sliced chops, and our favorite cuts and preferred sizes of perfectly aged beef.

Alemah said the meat would remind you of the good old days at your local butcher’s counter, where you got expertly cut meat as you liked it, every time. You get old-style quality at incredible prices, which is why the butchery is so popular. Get your meat vacuum-sealed for freshness, or packed in dry ice for long-distance travel.

The Butcher Shop & Grill serves only the best mature aged meat, including superb local beef and lamb. The meat is hung for three days, and thereafter is wet-aged in vacuum bags for another 21 days.

There are spacious yet intimate private dining places, the perfect setting for couples, business lunches or celebrations. Designed as individual spaces, they offer a unique experience for clients in areas also suitable for corporate functions and group events.

The goat’s cheese salad was served with colorful berries. The starter, jumbo prawn and cream, was very tempting. The main dish was well-cooked and juicy. The beef and chicken espetada hung on sticks with butter dripping off it; it was accompanied by a bowl of yellow rice with raisins, potato cubes, and if you wish, a marinade of garlic sauce and black pepper.

• life.style@arabnews.com