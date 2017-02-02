Egypt’s pyramids were Coldplay’s first choice for NYE gig

CAIRO: Coldplay’s performance in Abu Dhabi on last New Year’s Eve was the talk of the town. However, it now appears the British band’s first choice for the concert was Cairo, and not the Emirati city.

The band originally wanted to perform at the Egyptian pyramids, JWT’s CEO Hany Shoukry was reported as saying by Albawaba. “Coldplay approached JWT Egypt and offered to play at the pyramids for New Year’s Eve for 50 percent less than what they took at the Abu Dhabi concert,” Shoukry told a press conference that took place at Four Seasons Nile Plaza in Cairo on Wednesday. The offer was passed to the Egyptian Tourism Authority and Tourism Ministry but both allegedly took a long time to get back to the band, so Coldplay decided to pick Abu Dhabi instead.

Coldplay last year indicated that it really wanted to play in Egypt.

“For those in Egypt, we’d love to play there someday,” the band tweeted via their official Twitter account on Dec. 8, 2016.

The Abu Dhabi tickets sold out in record time only hours after they were available online. Many foreigners flew to the UAE for the chance to witness the concert live.

Here’s hoping we get to watch Chris Martin and his team perform amid the enchanting pyramids soon.