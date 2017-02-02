Lady Gaga takes Super Bowl spotlight

LOS ANGELES: As Lady Gaga prepares to take America’s biggest stage at the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, much of country is speculating whether the outspoken singer will grab the opportunity to speak out on women’s rights, immigration or US President Donald Trump.

In the past, Gaga’s attention-getting performances have ranged from dressing in raw meat to taking sexual assault victims to the Academy Awards. Many viewers are well aware of that history and will watch keenly on Sunday, when Gaga headlines a 15-minute set during the NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

“People will take note of the lyrics and the political climate and come to their own conclusions,” said Nolan Feeney, staff writer at Entertainment Weekly.

When it comes to the Super Bowl’s 100 million-plus television audience, the 30-year-old singer may find that the safest way to make a political statement could be following in the footsteps of Beyonce, who let her music do the talking at last year’s Super Bowl.

Beyonce sang “Formation,” an anthem supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, accompanied by dancers dressed in homage to the Black Panthers Party of the 1960s and 70s.

Both Gaga and the NFL have kept a tight lid on any details about her performance, which follows her drama-free singing of the US national anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl.

The NFL on Wednesday denied reports that it had asked the singer to avoid political commentary.

Gaga has to be careful not to step over the line. When Houston last hosted the Super Bowl in 2004, headliners Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson famously caused broadcaster CBS to be fined $550,000 when there was a wardrobe malfunction. The US Supreme Court later overturned the fine for the incident.

Nevertheless, Jackson’s career was hurt.