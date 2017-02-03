  • Search form

Business & Economy

US airlines renew campaign to rein in Gulf carriers

Associated Press |

An Emirates plane is seen at Lisbon's airport in this June 24, 2016 file photo. (REUTERS)

DALLAS: Leaders of the three biggest US airlines are seeking to meet with new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to revive their stalled complaint that rivals from the Middle East are getting unfair government subsidies.
The issue took on new urgency last month when one of the fast-growing Middle Eastern carriers, Emirates, announced plans to begin a new route between Athens, Greece, and Newark, New Jersey, just outside New York City. Such flights would entirely bypass Emirates’ home nation, the United Arab Emirates.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Thursday that Emirates’ announcement — coming as the Obama administration was leaving and before the Trump administration was at full speed — “certainly looks like a shot across the bow.”
The Big Three Gulf airlines — Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways — have denied that they receive unfair government subsidies.

