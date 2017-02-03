  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • African Cup: Cameroon through to final, Ghana fails again

Sports

African Cup: Cameroon through to final, Ghana fails again

AP |

Cameroon’s Christian Bassogog in action with Ghana’s Frank Acheampong. (Reuters)

GABON: Cameroon is through to the African Cup of Nations final after beating Ghana 2-0 in the second semifinal on Thursday.
Defender Michael Ngadeu scored the first in the 72nd minute and Christian Bassogog rounded off a counterattack in injury time as Ghana threw everyone forward.
It sent Cameroon through to its sixth African Cup final but first since 2008.
Cameroon will play record seven-time champion Egypt in the title decider on Sunday in the Gabonese capital of Libreville.
Ghana failed again at the African Cup. Avram Grant’s team threw everything at Cameroon in the last 20 minutes after Ngadeu’s goal but just couldn’t break through. Ghana hasn’t won the African championship for 35 years and has lost two finals and four semifinals in the last six tournaments.

MORE FROM Sports

Iran denies US wrestling team visas after Trump ban

TEHRAN: Iran has refused visas for US athletes due to compete in an international wrestling...

African Cup: Cameroon through to final, Ghana fails again

GABON: Cameroon is through to the African Cup of Nations final after beating Ghana 2-0 in the...

Iran denies US wrestling team visas after Trump ban
African Cup: Cameroon through to final, Ghana fails again
Suarez, Messi give Barca Cup lead over Atletico
Venus blames poor fitness for early St. Petersburg exit
Grivko tossed out of Dubai Tour after Kittel attack
Garcia leads, Woods struggles in Dubai
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News