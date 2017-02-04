Houthis kill 4 inmates in attempt to quell protest

  • Search form

Middle-East

ARAB NEWS |

A Houthi fighter carries a rifle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa on Thursday. (AFP)

RIYADH: Four inmates were killed and scores injured on Friday when Houthi militias and bands of soldiers loyal to ousted Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in control of Central Prison in Al-Jaraf, northern Sanaa, fired live bullets and beat up prisoners, the Yemeni Press Agency reported.
According to eyewitnesses, militias prevented several women who were visiting imprisoned relatives from approaching the gate of the prison and slapped one of the women. She contacted her relatives who gathered in front of the gate protesting the assault on women and asked for an apology. Armed Houthis were dressed in civilian clothes, they said.
“The situation escalated when inmates in the cells and those elsewhere on the prison premises started protesting and militias used force to suppress them. They used live bullets to silence the prisoners and thrashed them with batons, killing four and injuring 24,” said an eyewitness.
Armed civilians approached the area surrounding the prison after hearing the shots and exchanged fire with the prison guards and Houthis.
Chaos ensued with smoke billowing from the prison and roads leading to the area around the prison cut off by Houthi and Saleh militias, said eyewitnesses.

