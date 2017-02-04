Egypt’s airlines told to suspend US travel ban

CAIRO: Airport and airlines officials in Egypt on Saturday said they have received instructions from the US Customs and Border Protection to suspend President Trump’s executive order to ban travel to the United States by migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries: Somalia, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

They said on Saturday there have not been any US-bound migrants from those countries going through Egyptian airports since a federal judge on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on admitting travelers from the seven countries or any refugees.

Earlier in the day, the United Arab Emirates’ national carrier said it will begin accepting US-bound passengers from the previously banned countries.

Etihad Airways said its decision follows guidance from the US Customs and Border Protection unit at its hub in Abu Dhabi.

The airline says it is monitoring developments in the US and that passengers will be subject to screening measures in place before Trump’s executive order was issued.

US border officials stationed in Abu Dhabi carry out passport and customs screenings before passengers board US-bound flights under an existing pre-screening program.

Trump is not happy that a federal judge has put on hold his executive order that applies to refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries who want to enter the United States.

The White House has promised a quick appeal and Trump has taken to Twitter to vent his frustration with the ruling.

He says "the opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

Trump also tweets that "when a country is no longer able to say who can and who cannot come in & out, especially for reasons of safety & security — big trouble!"