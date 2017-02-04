Romanian government signals possible retreat as protests grow

BUCHAREST: The head of Romania’s ruling socialists signalled on Saturday a possible retreat on a contentious corruption decree that has sparked the biggest demonstrations since the fall of Ceausescu in 1989.

As tens of thousands of people gathered in Bucharest for a fifth day, Social Democrats (PSD) chief Liviu Dragnea told website DC News that he and Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu “could possibly discuss repealing the decree.”

He cautioned, however, that he would do so “in the hope that this will convince members and supporters of the PSD not to descend onto the streets and escalate tensions.”

Demonstrators launched a noisy march in central Bucharest Saturday afternoon, blowing whistles and vuvuzela horns in the national colors, heading for parliament to form a human chain there.

“It’s about the future of our children, for our kids. We want justice to be made,” said Georgiana Dragoi, a housewife taking part in a protest of families before the main event.

On Friday night some 250,000 people demonstrated nationwide, similar to Wednesday night when Romania saw the biggest protests since the ouster of communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

Friday’s protest in the capital, which drew around 100,000 people, saw effigies of government officials in prison fatigues paraded through the crowds to jeers and shouts of “Thieves!“

Protesters acted as pallbearers for a coffin bearing the inscription “Romanian justice” carried through the crowd while others gave a rousing rendition of the national anthem.

“I am not a leftist, I am not rightist. My views are center-right. But I want respect,” said Armand, 34, an economist taking part.

The PSD has only just returned to power after handsomely winning elections on December 11 promising to boost salaries and pensions in the EU’s second-poorest country.

This was barely a year after protests over a nightclub blaze, blamed on corrupt officials turning a blind eye to fire regulations, killed 64 people and drove the PSD-led government from office.

Now the PSD wants to reduce sentences for abuse of power and make them punishable by prison only if sums involved exceed 44,000 euros ($47,500).

A separate bill would free some 2,500 prisoners on short sentences.

The government says it is bringing legislation into line with the constitution and reducing overcrowding in prisons, and has so far remained defiant despite the protests.

“We took a decision in the government and we are going to press ahead,” Grindeanu said Thursday. Dragnea has denounced a “campaign of lies and disinformation.”

But critics see the measures as a brazenly transparent effort by the PSD to let off some of the many corrupt officials ensnared in an anti-corruption drive of recent years.

“The government wants to legalize white collar crime,” said Sergiu, 43, a bank employee venting his anger at Bucharest’s Victory Square, the epicenter of the protests.

Earlier this week, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and his deputy Frans Timmermans warned against “backtracking” — only a week after an EU report praised Romania’s efforts on graft.

Washington said it was “deeply concerned” that the new measures “undermine rule of law and weaken accountability for financial and corruption-related crimes.”

On Friday, Romania’s national ombudsman vowed to invoke the constitutional court, saying it was unclear why the abuse of power decree was urgent.

Demonstrators have vowed to rally daily until February 10 when the contentious abuse of power decree, issued by the government late Tuesday, enters into force.

“I left the country mainly because of the corruption,” said protester Cornelius, 26, “on holiday” back from Newcastle in England where he works as a video editor.

“The corruption here has reached limits you cannot believe,” he told AFP.

“This is the biggest mobilization since 1989,” said political scientist Crsitian Parvulescu.

“Things can’t go on like this. No government can withstand demonstrations like this.”

Dragnea did not say when talks with the premier, who is from the same party, would happen.