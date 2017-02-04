  • Search form

NBA fines Hawks’ Prince, Heat’s Johnson $25K each

Players and coaches look over Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside after he was pulled down by Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince while going up for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Feb. 1, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NEW YORK: The NBA has fined Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson $25,000 each for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday’s game in Miami.
Prince was ejected midway through the fourth quarter for pulling down Hassan Whiteside from behind as the Heat center went up for a shot. Prince was given a flagrant-2 foul. Johnson then retaliated in Whiteside’s defense and was ejected after getting a technical foul.
That was about the only moment in which the game was competitive after halftime. The Heat beat the Hawks 116-93.
The NBA announced the fines Friday.

