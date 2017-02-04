NBA fines Hawks’ Prince, Heat’s Johnson $25K each

NEW YORK: The NBA has fined Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson $25,000 each for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday’s game in Miami.
Prince was ejected midway through the fourth quarter for pulling down Hassan Whiteside from behind as the Heat center went up for a shot. Prince was given a flagrant-2 foul. Johnson then retaliated in Whiteside’s defense and was ejected after getting a technical foul.
That was about the only moment in which the game was competitive after halftime. The Heat beat the Hawks 116-93.
The NBA announced the fines Friday.
Players and coaches look over Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside after he was pulled down by Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince while going up for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Feb. 1, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
NEW YORK: The NBA has fined Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson $25,000 each for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday’s game in Miami.