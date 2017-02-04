Riyadh governor inaugurates projects worth SR280 million

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar visited the governorates of Hotat Bani Tamim and Al-Hareeq where he inaugurated development projects worth SR280 million ($75 million).

The projects launched by the prince included health, municipal, educational and housing projects, in addition to projects affiliated with the ministries of interior, justice and agriculture, the General Authority for Sports, the General Organization for Retirement, and for electricity, water and roads.

He observed that the Hotat Bani Tamim road that serves the two areas needed further development.

Several other ongoing projects worth SR814 million and SR377 million in Hotat and Al-Hareeq respectively are also being implemented.

Prince Faisal confirmed that many projects demanded by citizens, including roads and hospitals, will soon be completed after the financial allocations are secured, as they are currently under study.

He said citrus agricultural products in the two provinces represent the crowning glory of the efforts of local farmers.

The Riyadh governor met with the heads of courts, judges and officials, and the citizens of each governorate and listened to their demands and needs.

During his inspection tour, Prince Faisal visited Al-Hareeq Hospital and inspected the Hotat-Al-Hareeq road and the locations where the projects will be implemented.