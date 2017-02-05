  • Search form

Middle-East

‘Terrorist’ bomb blast hits outside Bahraini capital — ministry

Reuters |

An explosives specialist police officer carries a bag of samples collected after a bomb blast in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, in this July 28, 2015 file photo. (REUTERS)

DUBAI: A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a “terrorist” act.
There have been increased protests in the Sunni Muslim-ruled Kingdom after the execution last month of three Shiite Muslim men convicted of killing three policemen in a bomb attack in 2014.
Bahrain has suffered unrest and several bomb attacks since 2011 “Arab Spring” protests led by its Shiite majority, which were repressed with the help of its Gulf Arab neighbors.
An off-duty policeman was shot dead outside the capital late last month in what authorities also deemed a politically-motivated attack.

