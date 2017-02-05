Appeals court denies request to reinstate Trump’s travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO: A US federal appeals court on Sunday rejected a request by the Department of Justice to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel ban on certain travelers and all refugees.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco instead asked both the state of Washington and the Trump administration to file more arguments by Monday afternoon.

Trump’s administration had made the request with the court as part of an appeal against a lower court order temporarily suspending the travel ban on citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries.

The higher court’s denial of an immediate stay means legal battles over the ban will continue into the coming week at least.

Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco forcefully argued in the government’s brief Saturday night that presidential authority is “largely immune from judicial control” when it comes to deciding who can enter or stay in the US.

— With AFP and AP