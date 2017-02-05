Jeddah 38th Spring festival breaks records with 800,000 visitors

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Spring festival attracted more than 800,000 visitors from 16 different cities and abroad since its opening on Jan. 26.

Festival organizers hope to attract 2 million visitors during the month-long festival.

The Jeddah Spring Festival showcases Saudi Arabia’s customs and traditions through programs for families and visitors to the Kingdom.

The spring festival is organized by the Association of Neighborhood Centers in Jeddah and is being held on King’s Road in front of the Red Sea Mall.

Rabiee bin Zafar, director of Public Relations, said the Jeddah Spring Festival covers 50,000 square meters, with more than 400 exhibitors.

The festival also has a folk village, zoo, amusement park and tents to facilitate the visitors with a traditional and cultural touch.

Majid Althagafi, a visitor of the festival, said the association neighborhood centers did a great job by organizing such an event for families.

He said such festival should be arranged on a large scale to enjoy the open and fresh air, as people always stay in air-conditioned homes and malls.

Hassan Al-Zahrani, secretary-general of the Council of the Association of Neighborhood Centers in Jeddah, said the main target of the festival was to form a relationship between the people and their surroundings, strengthen ties between neighbors and provide them with better services.