Madinah governor launches development projects in Al-Ula

MADINAH: Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah, has inaugurated health and development projects in Al-Ula governorate, including opening new sections at Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdul Aziz Hospital worth SR25 million.

The move also included the signing of six agreements for Taibah University. The prince also made a field inspection tour of development projects worth SR324 million, including education and housing projects.

The prince emphasized how important the output of Taibah University in Al-Ula is, to fit with the requirements of development of the province.

Dr. Al-Serjani, director of Taibah University, expressed his gratitude to Prince Faisal for his support of the university. He also hailed the leading role played by officials in stimulating initiatives and programs which opened economic revenues for the families of the region.

The Al-Ula province was selected to harbor a standard support center due to its relative economic advantages, which make it a suitable place for establishing such a project.

Prince Faisal made a field tour at the colleges of Taibah University for Girls.