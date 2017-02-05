Suggestions welcomed for improvement of electronic visa portal

JEDDAH: The Saudi Passport Department is asking residents and citizens to share their ideas and suggestion to improve and develop the new electronic portal at the General Directorate of Passports.

The portal was launched in English and Arabic by the department on Thursday at Janadriyah 31, the national heritage festival. The General Directorate of Passports participated in the festival to let the visitors have a better understanding and know the services of the department.

Talal Al-Shalhoub, spokesman for the General Directorate of Passports, said the service will not only help in improving services, but it will also help solving the problems that citizens and residents face. It will also help remove illegal activities.

He also asked on the department’s Twitter account that journalists join the new electronic portal and give suggestions and ideas to better serve the residents and citizens at the General Directorate of Passports in the future.

Portal users leave their suggestions by logging through their Twitter or Facebook account at https://jawazatfuture.gdp.gov.sa/auth/login#.

He said the participation is simple: Choose a language, get registered through Facebook or Twitter account, and share suggestions and ideas.

M. Azmat Ali Amrani, a resident, said the Passports Department is among the most important government departments and is playing an excellent role in the development of services and integrated technology to meet the needs of its customers.