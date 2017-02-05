US delegation visits Janadriyah’s Makkah Al-Mukarramah House

RIYADH: An American delegation visiting the 31st Janadriyah Festival said they were impressed by the Makkah Al-Mukarramah House participating in the festival because of its sections and preparations showing the originality of the holy city.

The delegation to the Makkah House was received by members of the organizing committee, including its supervisor, Raed bin Abdullah Samar Qandi. He explained the contents on display, and then took visitors on a tour of the sections and wings of the house, which display the heritage, traditions, values, arts, and skills, as well as the popular mores associated with the inhabitants of Makkah.

A special reception committee was formed to receive visitors wearing traditional Makkan uniforms. Qandi described the contents of the house through the latest technologies in touristic guidance through voice and image, as well as other tools to educate the visitors. This is in addition to presenting token gifts to show Makkan heritage.

Members of the American delegation said they were pleased to be able to examine the heritage of this ancient city. They said they were impressed by the splendor of Makkan architecture, the contents and shows about ancient heritage that this region enjoys.