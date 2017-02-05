King Salman receives Janadriyah festival guests

RIYADH: King Salman on Sunday received guests participating in the Janadriyah 31 cultural festival.

The king welcomed writers, scholars, intellectuals and media professionals to the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

Many came to the Kingdom from their respective countries to take part in the festival’s program and activities alongside Saudi participants.

“This Saudi cultural festival brings together citizens from different regions with diverse heritage and arts in a civilized manner so as to reinforce the links and national values of belonging,” the king said.

“Preserving our Arab and Islamic identity, our heritage, our culture, and our history is among our most important duties, as the status of each nation is measured by its pride in its values and identity.

This was the approach pursued by leaders of this blessed country to celebrate science and scholars.”

Secretary general of the European Islamic Conference, Dr. Mohammed Bishari, also delivered a speech to festival guests, in which he thanked King Salman on behalf of himself, scholars, intellects, media professionals, and researchers participating in Janadriyah.

“At this this great cultural and intellectual event, ideas meet, efforts unite, and distances melt as peoples of different tribes unite under your patronage of this 31st National Festival for Heritage and Culture,” he said.

“The festival preserves the approach of your predecessor — may he rest in peace — and is a continuation of a cultural presentation of heritage, humanitarianism, and culture.”

At the close of the reception ceremony, King Salman shook hands with guests, after which attendees enjoyed a lunch with the king.