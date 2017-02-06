Bollywood Parks Dubai hosts Akshay Kumar

DUBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Huma Qureshi took over Dubai’s Bollywood Parks at the weekend as they danced and interacted with their fans in order to promote their upcoming satirical comedy “Jolly LLB 2.”

“Team Jolly out & about Dubai today, just arrived at the @bollywoodparks...looking forward to seeing you guys #JollyLLB2InDubai,” Kumar tweeted on Saturday.

The actor met with his fans and distributed goodie bags. He held a press conference at the Raj Mahal theater.

The two stars then headed to the Nuzul workers’ accommodation in Jebel Ali for an event organized by Star TV Middle East where Kumar’s film “Houseful 3” was screened to a crowd of 1,000 workers.

The actors also danced to songs from “Jolly LLB 2” and interacted on stage with winners of a contest. Kumar also taught his fans some of the dialogues from the film.

“Jolly LLB 2,” directed by Subhash Kapoor, will hit the silver screen in the UAE this Thursday. It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi’s 2013 release “Jolly LLB.”