Heart-warming news

It was good to read the recent report about a 5-year-old boy being returned to his Pakistan-based Kashmiri mother from his father on the other side of the border. It reminded us of a similar incident with Geeta, a young woman living in Pakistan who accidentally crossed the border. With the help of the Edhi Foundation, she fortunately managed to go back to India.

The Pakistani and Indian governments must learn to live as good neighbors. We do not want bullets across the border. We want love and affection. The authorities involved on both sides in such cases must be acknowledged and thanked.

We hope such events will heal the wounds of millions living in this part of the world.