Egypt’s culture minister visits book fair

RIYADH: Egypt’s Minister of Culture Helmi Al-Namnam and Haitham Al-Haj Ali, chairman of the Egyptian General Book Authority, paid a visit to the Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair in its 48th session.

Al-Namnam was briefed on the Saudi publishing houses and versions of public universities represented in the pavilion and the displayed models for expansions of the Two Holy Mosques.

Al-Namnam and his companions listened to an explanation of the official of “kiswat Al-ka’bah” factory of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for ways and stages in decorating the Kiswah.

Al-Namnam said, “The Egyptian-Saudi cultural relations are extended, long and mutual. Both countries are influenced by the culture of the other.”

He also praised the Saudi selection of Egypt as a guest of honor of the Janadriyah 31 cultural festival for this year.

The corner of the factory of sewing the Kiswah inside the pavilion has attracted the visitors who were keen to visit it as one of the largest Arab pavilions in the exhibition.

Mohammad Al-Saidi, a professor at the University of Umm Al-Qura, said the late Sheikh Abdul Razzaq Afifi was one of Cairo’s Al-Azhar sheikhs who became one of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars.

Moataz Abdel Fattah, professor of political science at Cairo University, said that the relationship between the Kingdom and Egypt are solid and strong.

“They always will remain a part of the project of the states desiring to have a dominant influence over the region,” Abdel Fattah said.

He also called for “recognizing the common sources of threat, which ignites sectarian religious wars in the region and wreak havoc, destruction and devastation.”

Abdel Fattah pointed out that the Arab nation faces a test similar to the one experienced 100 years ago, calling for the two countries to be always allied all the time.