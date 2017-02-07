Cabinet OKs agreements with global counterparts

RIYADH: The Cabinet in its session on Monday chaired by King Salman approved an agreement between King Abdulaziz Center for Research and Archives and the general secretariat of the Arab League (Department of Information, Documentation and Translation), which was earlier signed in Cairo.

The Cabinet also authorized the minister of transport and head of General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to sign a draft agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in the area of air transport services.

The Cabinet also authorized the minister of transport and bead of GACA, or whom he authorizes, to discuss with the Turkish side on a draft agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Turkey in the area of air transport services. The Cabinet approved an agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Mexico in the area of air transport services, signed in Riyadh recently.

The Cabinet also approved the re-structure of the board of directors of the National Water Company (NWC) for three years to be headed by minister of environment, water and agriculture and membership from representatives of the ministries of finance, environment, water and agriculture, General Investment Fund, and the private sector.

The Cabinet approved amendments on the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) including a fine not exceeding SR10,000 for employer givings inaccurate information or abstains to give information required by GOSI, a penalty that shall be doubled in case the violation is repeated.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the re-structure of the board of directors of the Saudi Capital Market Authority (Tadawul) for three years to include Abdulaziz bin Salih Al-Firaih (representing Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority), Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Mafdi (Ministry of Finance), Suhail bin Mohammed Abanami (Ministry of Commerce), and other members representing licensed brokerage companies and listed share-holding companies.