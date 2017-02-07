Groups decided for TCF cricket tourney

Captains of TCF teams with the Jotun Paints Champions Trophy, Holiday Inn Jeddah Gateway and Turkish Airlines Runner up Trophy.

JEDDAH: Groups have been allocated for the 16 teams playing in the ninth edition of the TCF tennis ball cricket tournament, organized by the Tellicherry Cricket Forum (TCF0 and sponsored by Jotun Paints.

A promo event held ahead of the tournament was graced by many prominent guests from various fields in Jeddah, along with playing captains, sponsors and the organizing team.

A live pool draw was done in front of the audience and the results displayed on a giant screen.

The 16 teams have been placed in four teams each, with the first match set to be played on Feb. 10.

After the pool draw the teams are grouped as below.

Pool A: McDonalds CC, Young Star, Jotun Penguins, Tetra Pack.

Pool B: Reza CC, Pepsi Alliance, Kanoo Logistics, JPL KSA.

Pool C: UTSC KPL, Friday Stallions, Warriors, Al Max Cricket Club.

Pool D: Orbital Horizon, Lothers Cricket Club, Arcoma Crown, Hyderabad Royals.

After the preliminary league matches of 10 overs each, two top teams from each group will qualify for the quarter finals. The 12-over-a-side final will be on March 10th.

Other sponsors include Holiday Inn Jeddah Gateway and Turkish Airlines, BUPA Arabia, Al Hokair Group, Kool Dezign, FSN, 3 Horses and Future Lite.

JOTUN Paints Champions, Holiday Inn Jeddah Gateway & Turkish Airlines Runner up Trophies were unveiled by Deputy Consular General of India, Mohammed Shahid Alam along with other prominent guests Muzakkir Bukhari (Product Manager, Jotun Paints), Shygil Moideen (Finance Director, Jotun Paints), Wajdy ElChaar (GM, Holiday Inn Jeddah Gateway), Zeynel Sozen (Marketing Manager, Turkish Airlines), Fraser Gregory (CFO, BUPA Arabia), Eng. Hamza Al-Haddar (Divisional Manager, Arcoma Crown), Sadiq Ul Islam (Manager, Cricket Affairs, Saudi Cricket Center), Midlaj (Manager, FSN Group), Noor Mohd (Regional Manager, Air India), Thajudheen (MD, Future Lite).

TCF is associated with Saudi Cricket Center (SCC), official cricket body in KSA. First time in Soft ball history, ACC/ICC certified Umpires panel will be supervising all the TCF matches.