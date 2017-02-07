  • Search form

Disruptive passenger forces diversion of PIA plane away from Heathrow

A Pakistan International Airlines plane is seen in Lahore, Pakistan, in this Feb. 1, 2012 photo. A PIA plane was diverted away from London’s Heathrow Airport on Tuesday because of a disruptive passenger, police said. (Reuters file photo)

LONDON: Britain scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to escort a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft to Stansted airport because of reports of a disruptive passenger, British police said.
“This is not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter,” Essex Police said in a statement. “The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries.”
The Ministry of Defense had earlier said Typhoon jets had intercepted the aircraft, which had been en route to London’s Heathrow Airport, and escorted it to Stansted.
Flight tracking websites said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK757 from Lahore to Heathrow had been diverted to Stansted.
“The authorities received an anonymous phone call and then followed standard operating procedure by diverting the plane,” a PIA spokesman said. “Security clearance is underway and the aircraft will be cleared soon afterwards. All passengers on board are safe.”

